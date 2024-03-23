Super Saturday: 1.7 million flowers in full bloom; Asia’s largest tulip garden all set to enthrall guests

Srinagar: The stage is all set for the reopening of Asia’s largest tulip garden on Saturday

Located at the foothills of the Zabarwan hills on the banks of Dal Lake, the 600-kanal Tulip Garden is the biggest draw for tourists visiting Kashmir in spring. Grandeur, serenity, and colorful tulip beds, the beautiful Zabarwan mountain range overlooking the garden, and the world-famous Dal Lake at its base mesmerize tourists and mark the spring beauty of the Valley.

The garden is built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces. Numerous additional flower species, such as hyacinths, daffodils, and ranunculus, have been added in addition to tulips.

Earlier this week, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri convened a meeting to review the arrangements at Asia’s largest tulip garden for visitors.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Floriculture, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, officers of the Tourism department, and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the opening of the garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, fixing of potholes, online ticketing, and other arrangements.

Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden at the foothills of Zabarwan Hills will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties this year and will be thrown open for visitors on March 23.

Last year, the garden attracted over 3.50 lakh visitors. This year authorities are hoping to surpass the record as domestic and international tourists are making a beeline to Kashmir.

Addressing the officers, Div Com directed the concerned officer of Floriculture to facilitate online ticketing and put QR Code scanning facilities at different locations for the convenience of tourists.

He also enjoined the operation of colorful lights to enhance the visual vibrancy of the place.

Moreover, he directed SMC to conduct a sanitation and cleanliness drive at the garden besides ensuring the availability of a separate mobile toilet facility for Ladies and Gents at the venue.

Further, he directed the concerned to repair potholes on the roads leading to the garden.

The meeting was informed that the department has added 4 Kanals of additional parking space in the garden for the convenience of visitors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)