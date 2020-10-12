SRK, Aamir, Salman, 35 others file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’ by some media houses

As many as 38 film bodies and production houses have filed a suit against a news channel and four journalists for defaming the Hindi film industry. Over the last couple of months, Bollywood became target of constant ridicule on news channels with derogatory terms being used for the industry.

Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar have been named in the suit filed before the Delhi High Court. Production houses of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and all other major banners have all come together as plaintiffs in the suit. The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have also joined the suit.

The news channels are accused of using derogatory words such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”.

Here’s a full list of plaintiffs:

The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI) 2.

The Cine & TV Artiste? Association (CINTAA)

Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) Screenwriters Association (SWA) Aamir Khan Productions Ad-Labs Films Ajay Devgn Fflims Andolan Films Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Arbaaz Khan Productions Ashutosh Gowariker Productions BSK Network and Entertainment Cape of Good Films Clean Slate Filmz Dharma Productions Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures Excel Entertainment Filmkraft Productions Hope Production Kabir Khan Films Luv Films Macguffin Pictures Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment One India Stories R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Red Chillies Entertainment Reel Life Productions Reliance Big Entertainment Rohit Shetty Picturez Roy Kapur Films Salman Khan Films Sikhya Entertainment Sohail Khan Productions Tiger Baby Digital Vinod Chopra Films Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures Yashraj Films

Republic TV is also embroiled in a fake TRPs controversy. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that Republic TV and two other Marathi channels had manipulated TRPs.

The TRP racket was unearthed after a police complaint by Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the agency contracted by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to place audience meters to monitor TV channels watched by households.