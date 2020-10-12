SRK, Aamir, Salman, 35 others file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’ by some media houses

by Agencies 1

As many as 38 film bodies and production houses have filed a suit against a news channel and four journalists for defaming the Hindi film industry. Over the last couple of months, Bollywood became target of constant ridicule on news channels with derogatory terms being used for the industry.

Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar have been named in the suit filed before the Delhi High Court. Production houses of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and all other major banners have all come together as plaintiffs in the suit. The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have also joined the suit.

The news channels are accused of using derogatory words such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”.

Here’s a full list of plaintiffs:

  1. The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI) 2.

The Cine & TV Artiste? Association (CINTAA)

  1. Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC)
  2. Screenwriters Association (SWA)
  3. Aamir Khan Productions
  4. Ad-Labs Films
  5. Ajay Devgn Fflims
  6. Andolan Films
  7. Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
  8. Arbaaz Khan Productions
  9. Ashutosh Gowariker Productions
  10. BSK Network and Entertainment
  11. Cape of Good Films
  12. Clean Slate Filmz
  13. Dharma Productions
  14. Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
  15. Excel Entertainment
  16. Filmkraft Productions
  17. Hope Production
  18. Kabir Khan Films
  19. Luv Films
  20. Macguffin Pictures
  21. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
  22. One India Stories
  23. R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment)
  24. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
  25. Red Chillies Entertainment
  26. Reel Life Productions
  27. Reliance Big Entertainment
  28. Rohit Shetty Picturez
  29. Roy Kapur Films
  30. Salman Khan Films
  31. Sikhya Entertainment
  32. Sohail Khan Productions
  33. Tiger Baby Digital
  34. Vinod Chopra Films
  35. Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures
  36. Yashraj Films
    Republic TV is also embroiled in a fake TRPs controversy. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that Republic TV and two other Marathi channels had manipulated TRPs.

The TRP racket was unearthed after a police complaint by Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the agency contracted by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to place audience meters to monitor TV channels watched by households.

