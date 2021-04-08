Srinagar youth confesses to having made bid on life of local contractor

Alleges non-local mining company ‘hires local boys to eliminate rivals’

Srinagar: A youth from Srinagar on Tuesday publically confessed to having made an abortive bid on the life of a local contractor.

Identified as Majid Khan of Sarai Bala, the youth who was accompanied by a few persons appeared at the Srinagar Press Enclave and said he was “asked by the non-local sand extracting company to murder a local contractor.”

“It happened last year when I joined a sand extraction company. I was asked to manage sand extraction by involving 20 other boys. Later our salaries were withheld and told to murder a local contractor Nisar sahib on August 15. We committed the act and I feel sorry for that. I apologize to Nisar sahib and his family,” he said.

In a video of his confession that has gone viral on social media, the youth can be seen saying that he was seriously ill and on ventilator support for few days. “I could not live with this guilt and my conscience today forced me to accept the crime,” Khan added.

Khan said two non-locals, Abhijeet Singh and Hari Singh, along with Shahnawaz Reshi and Showkat misused him”They said that the Nisar was going to recruit non-local boys and snatch our livelihood,” he said.

Spilling beans, Khan said non-local contractors are planning to murder more local contractors.

Showing WhatsApp call details, he said he had enough evidence to prove that a non-local company with the support of two locals have hatched a conspiracy to kill contractors.

“A contractor by the name of Obaid Chacha and another from Pulwama are on the hitlist. We just want to inform them to remain cautious,” he said.

Police later arrested Khan and along with two other associates and started the investigation into his allegations.