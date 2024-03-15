Srinagar to Host First-Ever F4 Car Run on Sunday: Div Com

Srinagar is set to witness its first Formula-4 car race from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park on Sunday, featuring renowned Formula drivers showcasing their skills. The race, covering a 1.7km route along the boulevard, will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, chaired a meeting to oversee the arrangements for the event. He expressed confidence that this thrilling event will attract youth and ignite their passion for Formula-4 sports.

Bidhuri highlighted the significance of hosting the Formula-4 car race in Srinagar, stating that it will provide new opportunities for sports enthusiasts and potentially boost adventure tourism in Kashmir.

To ensure a safe and successful event, Bidhuri instructed concerned officers to level the road and repair potholes. Safety measures include the installation of C-type 2-tier barricades, deployment of medical teams and ambulances, and proper security arrangements.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including the VC of LCMA, Director of Tourism, and representatives from Racing Promotions Private Ltd., among others.