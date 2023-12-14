SRINAGAR: As Kashmir remains in the grip of a relentless cold wave, Srinagar registered a bone-chilling minus 5.4 degree C.

An official from MeT said that Srinagar, the summer capital, experienced an exceptionally chilly night with temperatures plummeting to a bone-chilling minus 5.4 degree C. This stark contrast highlighted a significant drop from the previous night’s reading, which stood at minus 5.3 degrees C.

The official said that Pahalgam, reported a notable temperature drop, registering minus 5.8 degree C. This represented a decrease from the previous night’s temperature of minus 5.3 degree C, he said.

Gulmarg, often dubbed a winter wonderland, maintained a consistent low, recording a chilly minus 5.0 degree C, he said. This mirrored the temperatures from the night before, which stood at minus 5.5 degree C, he said.

Qazigund, another key location, witnessed a dip in temperatures, reaching minus 3.8 degree C compared to the previous night’s reading of minus 3.2 degree C, he said. Kokernag reported a minimum temperature of minus 1.6°C, down from the previous night’s minus 2.1 degree C, he said.

Even in Jammu, typically associated with a relatively warmer climate, a slight decrease in temperatures was recorded, he said. The thermometer dipped to 6.7 degree C compared to the previous night’s reading of 7.1 degree C, he said.

Till 21st December, he said dry and cold weather most likely to continue over most places of J&K with possibility of brief spell of very light snow at isolated extreme higher reaches of North & North Eastern parts of Kashmir Division during the night of 16th Dec.

Shallow to moderate fog likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division, he said. (KS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)