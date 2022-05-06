Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst IV

Candidates can apply online by visiting IOCL’s official website iocl.com

Here are the details

Company Name IOCL

Post Name Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst IV Jobs

No of Posts 6 Posts

Job Location Bongaigaon Jobs

Last Date to Apply 12/05/2022

Eligibility Details

1. Position: Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Mechanical)

2. No of Posts: 01

3. Qualification (Only Regular Full Time Recognised Courses from Indian Universities/ Institutes): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates. Or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

4. Area of Experience: Minimum one year of post-qualification experience in maintenance/ overhauling of rotary equipment such as Compressors, Gas/ Steam Turbines, Boilers, Columns, Valves, Pumps, Mechanical Seals / Dry gas seals, Bearings (Journal / Anti-friction), Safety valves, etc; in Petroleum Refinery / Petrochemical / Heavy Chemical / Fertilizer/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishment

1. Position: Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)

2. No of Posts: 01

3. Qualification (Only Regular Full Time Recognised Courses from Indian Universities/ Institutes): 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates.

4. Area of Experience: Minimum one year of post-qualification experience in Maintenance of Modern instrumentation control systems like DCS, PLC with electronic field instrumentation, Control Valve, Smart Positioners, loop configuration, online Analyzers condition monitoring, cabling, earthing, etc., in a Petroleum Refinery / Petrochemicals / Heavy Chemical/ Fertilizers / Power Plants / Gas Processing Industry / large industrial establishment

1. Position: Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV

2. No of Posts: 04

3. Qualification (Only Regular Full Time Recognised Courses from Indian Universities/ Institutes): B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/OBC/SC candidates & 45% in case of ST / PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions

4. Area of Experience: Minimum one year of post-qualification experience in handling instruments like HPLC, XRF, WDXRF, GC, ICAP, AAS, Auto Analyzers, Flash Points, etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemical/ Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry/ Fertilizers/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishment.

Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General candidates as on 30-04-2022

Application Fees

General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay Rs.150/- (Rupees One hundred and fifty only) as an application fee (non-refundable) through SBI e- collect only. The bank charges, as applicable, have to be borne by the candidate.

Important Dates for IOCL Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst IV Recruitment 2022

1. Date Of Opening Of Online Application: 21.04.2022 (10:00 Hrs.)

2. Last Date Of Submission Of Online Application: 12.05.2022 (17:00 Hrs.)

3. Last Date For Pwbd Candidates To Submit Prescribed Proformas For Scribe Thru’ Email {refer Clause E (7)}: 18.05.2022 (17:00 Hrs.)

4. Date Of Receipt Of Printout Of Online Application Form Along with Supporting Documents At Written Test Venue By Hand: On 22.05.2022

5. Tentative Date Of Written Test: 22.05.2022

6. Likely Date Of Publication Of Written Test Result (Shortlist For Sppt): By 02.06.2022

General Instructions:

1. Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of educational qualification and other eligibility criteria before submitting of online application.

2. Rules/guidelines, as may be prescribed by the Govt./framed by the Corporation from time to time, shall apply.

3. Candidates are hereby informed that any Corrigendum/ Addendum/ Notice etc. about this advertisement will be made available on the website www.iocl.com ONLY. Candidates are advised to refer to the above website periodically for updates.

4. A candidate employed in Govt/ Govt Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies will be required to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate’ at the time of Skill/Proficiency/ Physical Test (if shortlisted for Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test), failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test.

a. Such candidates, if offered an appointment, shall be required to submit proper ‘RELEASE ORDER’ from their employer at the time of joining, without which they will not be allowed to join.

6. The path for accessing and paying fees on SBI e-Collect portal is as follows: Log onto https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/, Choose State of Corporate as All India, Type of Corporate as PSU, PSU Name as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and Select Payment Category as Bongaigaon Refinery for against the relevant post notified for the refinery.

b. The last date for making the Application Fee payment is 12.05.2022 (17:00 Hrs).

Selection Process

1. The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature.

2. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

3. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test will be relaxed by 5% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories considered against reserved positions.

4. Written Test will be conducted at the location of the Refinery Unit. Exact venue details will be communicated through the Admit Card.

5. Admit cards for Written Test will be issued to all prima-facie eligible candidates based on the details furnished in the Online-Application form and submission of application fees (applicable for UR, EWS & OBC Category candidates). Scrutiny of documents submitted by the candidates will be carried out post Written Test.

i. Only those candidates will be considered/ called for the next stage i.e. Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) who are (a) shortlisted based on written test {refer to Clause J (7) } and (B) meet the notified eligibility criteria upon verification of documents submitted by the candidates and other parameters.

6. Obtaining minimum qualifying marks in the written test does not confer any right or claim by the candidate for being shortlisted for SPPT or the final selection, as the same is based on the candidate’s rank in the merit list based on marks obtained in the Written Test, ratio applied, relative performance in respective categories, number of seats in respective Posts, Reservation position, candidates meeting the notified eligibility criteria & other parameters and documents found in order upon verification.

7. Short-listed candidates, in the ratio of 1:2 (two candidates for one post, with due cognizance to several reserved posts) subject to securing minimum qualifying marks in the written test, will be required to undergo a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

8. In case of a tie of marks in the written test for the last position on the Shortlist for SPPT, all such candidates shall be called for the SPPT, even if the total number exceeds the prescribed ratio. If such a situation arises anywhere before the last position while drawing a list, the last name/last few names, in proportion to the prescribed ratio, will get eliminated.

9. Category-wise Merit list shall be drawn based on marks obtained in the written test from & out of the said short-list; only for such candidates who qualify in the SPPT.

10. In case of a tie of marks for the last position on the Merit List, the candidate with a prior date of birth (senior by age) shall find a place in the Merit list. However, the name of the junior shall also be retained in the said Merit List, as the last name. If such a situation arises anywhere before the last position while drawing a list, the last name/last few names in the list, in proportion to the prescribed ratio, will get eliminated.

11. PwBD (availing of relaxation in qualification or written test qualifying marks) and Ex-Servicemen candidates, if found suitable, will be considered against reserved vacancy irrespective of their position in the Merit list (in order of merit within the category) on horizontal reservation policy.

12. SC/ST/OBC Candidates, who have availed of concession in Age or Eligibility qualification marks or Written Test qualifying marks, as is available to the category, will be considered against reserved vacancies, irrespective of their position in the select list (in order of merit within the category).

13. However, a PwBD candidate availing of only age relaxation (no relaxation in eligibility qualification marks / in Written test qualifying Marks) shall be considered against an unreserved post in order of merit in the select list, before being considered against a reserved post.

14. The candidature of the applicant would be provisional and subject to subsequent verification of certificates/ testimonials, experience, etc. At any stage of the selection process, if it is found that the candidate has furnished false or incorrect information, the candidature/appointment of the candidate will be canceled.

15. Filling up of vacancies is solely at the discretion of the management based on the suitability of candidates and no claim will arise for an appointment, if some of these vacancies are not filled due to unsuitability of available candidates or insufficiency in the number of candidates.

16. The decision of the Management will be final and binding on all candidates on all matters relating to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of the application, mode of selection, cancellation of the selection process either in part or full, etc. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

How to Apply

1. Before applying online, a candidate must have an active email ID and a mobile phone number which must remain valid for at least twelve months for future communication (including the issue of call letters).

2. The candidate should have the relevant documents/certificates about age, qualification, caste, experience, Disability Certificate (where applicable), scanned copy of a color photograph, and signature in jpg format (size not

exceeding 50 KB) ready before applying online. The photo and signature in digital form will be required to be uploaded.

3. Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post may visit the website www.iocl.com > Go to “IndianOil for Careers” – Go to “Latest Job Openings” – Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel at Bongaigaon Refinery.

i. The link to the online application will remain open from 21.04.2022 (10:00 Hrs) to 12.05.2022 (17:00 Hrs).

ii. Applications submitted through online mode will ONLY be accepted. All future communication with candidates will take place only through the website/ email.

4. The candidate must ascertain the correctness of each information/detail before filling in the ‘Online Application Form’ and its final submission. The candidate shall be wholly/ exclusively responsible for the information/ details so filled/ provided in his online Application Form

5. Candidates are to bring and submit one set of the above-mentioned documents on the day of examination i.e 22.05.2022 at the venue of the Written Test

a) Print out of online application form, duly signed

b) A Colour photograph under self-attestation

c) Self-attested copies of the following documents:

i. Matriculation/Higher Secondary certificate issued by Board of Secondary Education.

ii. Marksheet of Class XII by the concerned Education Board / Semester-wise or year-wise mark sheets of ITI (Fitter) issued by NCVT or SCVT / Graduation / Diploma in Engineering issued by University/Institute (as applicable)

iii. Certificate of Class XII Pass by the concerned Education Board / Final ITI (Fitter) issued by NCVT or SCVT / Graduation / Diploma in Engineering Final/Provisional Pass Certificate issued by respective University/Institute (as applicable)

iv. Conversion certificate from CGPA/OGPA/Letter Grade to the percentage of marks from the concerned university/Institute (if applicable)

v. SC/ST/ Disability Certificate / OBC (NCL) Certificate along with “Declaration” / EWS-Income & Asset Certificate/ “DECLARATION for ECONOMICALLY WEAKER SECTIONS Candidates”. The certificate must be in the prescribed format (available on the website www.iocl.com and www.iocrefrecruit.in) and issued by the Competent Authority.

vi. Experience Certificate or Copy of Offer Letter, Joining Letter, Payslips, Increment Letter, relieving letter, etc. proving the continuance of experience for the period being claimed. The documents submitted in support of Experience must establish the period of experience as well as the nature of relevant prescribed experience being claimed against the post applied for.

vii. For experiences being claimed under Large Industrial Establishment, wherever prescribed, a copy of the relevant page of the last published Balance sheet of the establishment with the physical application under self-certification by the candidate and a copy of the work order issued to the agency/contractor along with the page of the balance sheet to be furnished where the candidate is employed, directly or by or through any agency (including a contractor) by a Large Industrial Establishment.

viii. Proof of Qualification (equivalence) / Self Declaration of the same area of work experience / Service Certificate/ Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-Servicemen.

ix. Duly completed Proforma of Certificate for employed Officials – to be submitted by candidates belonging to ExServicemen, as applicable {Please refer to Clause No. E (8)}

x. Duly completed Form of Undertaking to be given by Candidates Applying for Civil Posts under Ex-Servicemen Category- to be submitted by candidates belonging to Ex-Servicemen, as applicable {Please refer to Clause No. E (9)}

xi. Photo Identity Proof ( Aadhar Card/Driving License/ Voter Id/ PAN Card/ Passport etc)