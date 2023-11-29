SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 29: A meeting of the District Level Export Promotion Committee (DLEPC) was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

The meeting was called to finalize the Draft Export Action Plan aimed to enhance the Export of Goods from the Srinagar District to boost the local economy and institutionalize the Export Ecosystem through the establishment of the Srinagar Export Hub.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner held an extensive discussion with all the stakeholders present in the meeting on the proposed Draft District Export Action Plan.

The DC, who is also the Chairman of DLEPC also held a detailed deliberation on the comprehensive Export Plan placed before the Committee under which 3 products have been identified/finalized as having good export potential viz Silk Carpet, Pashmina, and Papier Mache in Srinagar District.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that Rs 10.65 crore plan has been earmarked under Silk Carpet having different components including Strengthening of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology(IICT), Srinagar, Setting up of Raw Material Banks, Replacement of Old worn-out Carpet Looms, Skill Up-gradation and Capacity Building Training, Publicity and Promotion of Gl Tagging of Carpets, Marketing, and Promotion, Market Research/Study, Setting up a Common Facility for Carpet Washing and Drying on Modern Lines.

Similarly, under the Pashmina product, a provision of Rs 5.50 crore has been kept to set up a Common Facility Centre for Pashmina Dehairing with Plant and machinery (P&M), Fixed Cost on power supply connection or/ and Generator set/solar System, Common utilities like Water/ETP/STP, etc.

Likewise, the setting up of a Common Facility Centre under DEH product Paper Mache has been also proposed with the cost of Rs 3.0 crore having interventions like Tools and Equipments (Colour Mixing Machine), Computer Aided Design Centre, and Publicity and Promotion of GI Products.

On the occasion, the DC/Chairman District Level Export Promotion Committee (DLEPC) accorded approval to the Draft Export Action Plan of Srinagar for its submission to the concerned and provided adequate market linkage to the Industry through the Srinagar Export Hub.

While highlighting the objectives of the “District Export Hub” being established at Kashmir Haat under the ODOP- DEH initiative, the DC said it is aimed to boost the Export of Goods from Srinagar District with adequate market linkage to the Industry, provide guidance regarding exports, consultancy, IT solutions, data management, etc under one umbrella, besides strengthen support at embassy level to facilitate exporters and importers.

Pertinent to mention that the District Administration Srinagar is establishing the Srinagar Export Hub at Kashmir Haat with the vision to give a fillip to the Export volume and to boost the local economy, particularly focusing on promoting specific products or industries within the District that have good export potential. thereby likely enhancing production, improving quality, and facilitating the marketing and export of these products.

The (ODOP – DEH) is not a scheme but rather an initiative aimed at fostering balanced development in the District.

The idea is also to enable holistic socio-economic growth of the local Artisans and Exporters of the District. The Initiative is being run by the Department of Commerce (DoC) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder.

General Manager, DIC, Director IICT, GM Trade Promotion Organization, Assistant Director Export Handicrafts, Lead District Manager, and others concerned while the representatives from MSME, Sector Specific Export Promotion Council, Quality & Standards Implementation Body, JKTPO, and others concerned were present in the meeting.