by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Srinagar doctor dies of COVID19 in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: A 69-year-old doctor from Nishat area of Srinagar died of COVID19 in Saudi Arabia, his family friend said on Thursday.

The sexagenarian was working as senior radiologist in Saudi from last more than 35 years including the local ministry of health.

 

“He worked in a private hospital in Saudi mostly in Jeddah and left the ministry of health some 14 months ago and joined a private hospital,” Dr Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, his friend said.

“He contacted corona virus infection and remained admitted to the hospital for last nine days. He was put on ventilator and suffered a heart attack at 10.30 p.m. and at 12 a.m. he was declared dead.”

Also Read

Survived by wife and four children—two sons and daughters, the senior radiologist was laid to rest today, Dr Iqbal added. (GNS)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

1 comment

  1. Pingback: Srinagar doctor dies of COVID19 in Saudi Arabia - LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *