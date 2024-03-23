English | اردو و
Srinagar blaze: 2 firefighters injured, 2 shops gutted

Srinagar, Mar 22: At least two shops were damaged in a fire incident at Bohri Kadal of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official told local news agency that following the reporting of the fire incident at Bohri Kadal Srinagar, involving three single-storey shops, the men and machinery from the Fire and Emergency Services Department were pressed to douse the flames.

The official said that during the rescue operation, two fire-fighters also received burn injuries, and were later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

