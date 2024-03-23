Sopore murder case cracked, two held; police rule out terror angle

Sopore, Mar 22: Police have cracked the sensational Sopore murder case and arrested two persons.

On March 20, a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Duroo village even as his family alleged foul play, prompting the police to launch a probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Divya D said that on March 19 police post-Warpora received a missing complaint from the family of a man namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir, following which investigation was taken up.

She said that during the investigation police zeroed in on two suspects who after questioning confessed to the crime. “Following their confession, the body of Mushtaq was recovered from an orchard in the native village Duroo.”

The accused have been identified as Ubaid Altaf Shah son of Mohammad Altaf Shah and Tufail Ahmed Hajam son of Mohammad Akbar Hajam—both residents of Pir Mohalla Duroo.

The SP said that the accused and the victim were known to each other, however, over time personal enmity among them grew and led to the victim’s killing.

She ruled out any terror angle, stating that the incident took place purely based on personal rivalry. “Weapon used in the commission of crime has been seized, while further probe is underway,” the SP said.

She also assured justice would be served and the accused would get stern punishment.