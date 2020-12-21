Slammed for silence on farmer issue, Salman releases ‘Antim’ teaser

Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth revealing Aayush Sharma’s first look from the film. The two actors are seen at war in the first teaser of the film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman plays a Sikh policeman in Antim.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account and shared the YouTube link of the teaser.

Salman Khan’s new look in the role of a Sikh cop in the movie saw people calling out his double standards since the actor has, like most of Bollywood, remained tight-lipped over the ongoing farmer protests.

In the shot clip that has been released, he can be seen donning a turban and wearing sunglasses. The movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction.

However, as soon as the clip went viral on social media, Salman was called out for his ‘double standards’.

“Hey Salman Khan say something about farmer protest. Don’t make movies on Sikh cop,” wrote a Twitter user.