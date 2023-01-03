The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has announced document verification and counseling for candidates who have applied for the One Year Certificate Course and Two Year Diploma Course for the Academic Session 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process will be conducted on January 11 and 12, 2023, from 11:00 am at the Shalimar Campus. All eligible candidates must fill up the Online Consent-cum-Registration Form, available on the University’s official website, and submit it between 11.00 am on Jan. 05, 2023, and 11:59 pm on January 10, 2023.

The address and contact information for SKUAST is provided below:

MAIN CAMPUS SHALIMAR SRINAGAR – 190025

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]