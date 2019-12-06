SKIMS pride of J&K: Advisors

Srinagar, Dec 5: Lauding the unflinching services of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura (SKIMS), Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma and Farooq Khan today said that SKIMS has done a remarkable work in the healthcare sector and it would continue to be the pride of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the 37th Annual Day function, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K.K Sharma said that it was a moment of pride for him to be part of the Annual Day function and learn the SKIMS’s growth story. “SKIMS has done remarkable work in the field of health and medical education and we all must appreciate the Institute for its contribution,” Advisor Sharma in his speech said.

He said SKIMS has come a long way after its establishment and it filled a great void by providing better patient care within Jammu and Kashmir. “I have learnt that people from far-off areas of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere have been visiting the Institute to get treated,” he said.

On the occasion, Advisor Sharma read out the message of Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu—who is also Chairman Governing Body SKIMS, hailing the role of SKIMS in the heathcare sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his speech, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan recounted some of the historical events and path-breaking initiatives at SKIMS. He said that with the establishment of SKIMS in late 1980s, the people of Jammu and Kashmir got AIIMS like facilities in Kashmir. He said that people have benefited largely from the Institute. Khan assured all possible support from the government to the premier Institute.

“We don’t want to unnecessarily interfere into the autonomous character of this premier Institute. You must continue doing the best services in the health sector,” Khan said.

The Advisors appreciated the efforts of doctors and paramedical staff for rendering the best possible healthcare to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, a world-renowned gastroenterologist, currently, Head of GE Division at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad delivered “Sher-i-Kashmir Oration’ in which he sketched the journey of the Institute and its contribution in four decades of service.

On the occasion, Dr AK Nagpal, the founder Director of SKIMS, was conferred ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’ for his pivotal role in bringing SKIMS to what it stands at present.

Director SKIMS, Dr A.G. Ahangar, presented his report on the role of SKIMS in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and expanding its horizons across north India.

Dean Medical Faculty, Dr Omar Javid Shah and Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Reyaz Ahmad Untoo highlighted the academic and research activities of SKIMS.

Those present on the occasion included Vice-chancellors of KU, Prof Talat Ahmad, Commissioner, SMC, Principal GMCs, former Directors and Deans of SKIMS, present and superannuated faculty of SKIMS, SKIMS MC Bemina, SKIMS Nursing College, GMC Srinagar, GMC Baramulla and GMC Anantnag.

Besides a large number of medical and paramedical staff, and key functionaries of SKIMS attended the function.

Later awards were also given to the faculty members to encourage SKIMS employees for further enhancing the services.