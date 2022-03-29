Srinagar, March 29: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday changed the nomenclature of Class-IV employees to `Multitasking Staff’ (MTS) and Sweeper as `Sanitation Worker’ in an attempt to uphold the dignity of labor.

Invoking Article 309 of the Constitution of India, Lieutenant Governor changed the nomenclature of the Class IV employees and sweepers.

“The nomenclature of all Class-IV posts is re-designated as “Multitasking Staff (MTS) with the nature of job/duties (except the post of “Sanitation Workers” and the posts which require technical qualification), in all the Departments/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs, etc. These rules shall come into force from the date of the publication in the Official Gazette. All the departments shall accordingly amend their Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules” the notification said

In a separate notification, nomenclature/designation of posts of Sweepers, SafaiwaIas, and Safai-Karamcharis or any other designation related to the job profile, shall be re-designated as “Sanitation Worker” across all the Departments/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs, etc.

“The minimum and maximum qualification for the post of Sanitation Worker across all the departments shall be 8th pass and 10+2 respectively.”,” the notification reads, adding, “All the departments shall accordingly amend their subordinate service recruitment rules.”