Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most sought-after destinations for solo traveling, a latest travel report revealed.

The research, carried out by a prominent travel fintech `SanKash’ found that almost “35 percent” of solo travelers prefer Jammu and Kashmir for vacationing, followed by Manali (25 percent) and Shimla (14 percent).

Mussoorie, Sikkim, and Goa are among the other top preferred destinations, with bookings clocking in at nine percent, seven percent, and five percent, respectively.

Danish Mir, travel blogger and founder of GoKash adventurers told The Kashmir Monitor that the term “solo travel” has increased in popularity especially post-pandemic.

“The feeling of freedom and independence mostly drives this decision to travel alone. While some of the travelers feel that solo travel is a way to challenge themselves and gain confidence,” he said.

According to Danish, some of the most popular destinations booked by solo travelers include Gurez, Bangus Valley, and Sinthan Top. “There are so many destinations for your first solo trip to Kashmir. However, solo travelers prefer places where they can escape crowds or try new things. So, these high-altitude places with plenty of trekking trails become their ideal option.”

Mir added, they have sold around 30 to 35 traveling solo packages since last year.

According to the report, the most interesting trend has been a shift towards solo travel, as there has been a whopping surge of “250 percent” in Q1-FY23.

“Solo travel has topped the chart as the most preferred trend, as travelers are inclined to explore not only themselves but the world at their own pace and preference. The feeling of freedom and independence are the key factors fuelling the trend since people want to break free from their comfort zone and not feel swayed by the whims of fellow travelers,” the report added.