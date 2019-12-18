Latest News Archives
Situation along LoC can escalate any time: Army Chief
New Delhi, Dec 18: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate any time and the Army is ready for any “escalatory matrix”.
His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.
“The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. The Indian Army is always ready for escalatory matrix,” the Army Chief said.
Gen. Rawat played a key role in pursuing a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border “terrorism” in the Valley after he took over as Army Chief on December 31, 2016.
He is due to retire on December 31 but it is likely that he will be appointed as India”s first Chief of Defence Staff.
According to assessment by the security forces, though the situation in the Valley has been brought under control to a large extent, a cautious approach is still required so that the atmosphere is not allowed to be vitiated.
Sources said the situation in Kashmir is being closely monitored and each and every step is being taken based on realistic assessment.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that “950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border were reported during August 2019 to October 2019”.
The sources said Pakistan”s Border Action Teams (BAT) are attempting to target Indian security personnel on a regular basis along the LoC.
The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists. There have been incidents of BAT mutilating bodies of Indian security force personnel.
Pakistan is carrying out BAT operations at an interval of 3-4 days, the sources said.
JK Govt announces winter vacations for schools from Dec 10
SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 09: Government today ordered winter vacation for all Government Educational Institutions and recognized private schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division from December 10 to February 22, 2020.
The order was issued in view of foggy conditions and forecast of further dip in temperature along with rains and snowfall over next week.
Vijay Kumar appointed senior security adviser in home ministry
New Delhi, December 6: Former adviser to the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as a senior security adviser in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, an official order said.
The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service will “advise the ministry on security-related matters of Union Territory of J-K and Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states,” the order said.The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that 67-year-old Kumar would be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge.
Kumar has served as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and his most talked-about stint was as the chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.After his retirement from service and as DG, CRPF, in 2012, Kumar was appointed senior security adviser (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.
No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya: Rajnath
Pandu (Jharkhand): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world could get in the way of construction of a “grand” Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a poll meeting here in Bishrampur assembly constituency, the minister also noted that the Rafale fighter jets, acquired by the country from France, were capable of destroying terror camps across the border.
Amid “Jai Shree Ram” chants, he said, “A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening. The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court.”
Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the veteran BJP leader said, “In 1952, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP) had said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one country. We have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise made in our poll manifesto.” Condemning the Maoist violence over the past two days in the poll-bound state, he said, the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would give a befitting reply to those responsible for the attack.
“I have seen a couple of incidents happening in Jharkhand. You should be rest assured that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state will not allow anybody to use guns.
A befitting reply will be given to them,” he insisted. Left-wing extremists killed four state police personnel in Latehar district and gunned down two persons, including a local BJP leader, in Palamu district in separate ambushes on Friday and Saturday. Slamming the Congress, Singh said that the party’s efforts to taint the reputation of the central government with corruption allegations failed to bear any fruit.
“The allegations of corruption in Rafale deal were aimed at maligning the government’s image. The Congress tried hard… but its efforts were futile. I visited France to receive the fighter jet and also flew a sortie in one of the aircraft,” the defence minister asserted. He said the country had sent out a clear message that it would not cower in the face of terrorism. “Rafale fighter jets are coming to India. We do not need to cross the borders now. We can use Rafale from our own territory to target terror camps across the border.
That is the power India has achieved under the Narendra Modi government,” the veteran BJP leader contended. Accusing the Congress of “hoodwinking people” for votes since independence, Singh claimed that “the country would have been this powerful 30 years ago”, had the erstwhile governments kept the promises they made to the people.