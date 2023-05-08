Srinagar, May 8: Rains continue to lash Jammu and Kashmir even as the weather department forecast more precipitation in next 24 hours before “significant” improvement from May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today is going to be rainy, cloudy and cold in J&K. A significant improvement is very likely from May 9,” a meteorological department official here said.

However he said while “mainly clear weather” was expected on May 9 but rain/thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out at some places.”

From May 10-15, he said weather was expected to be “mainly dry” along with a rise in temperature. “Expect warmer days,” he said.

The MeT department reiterated advisory to farmers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crops till May 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists have been also advised to keep warm clothes and eatables ready as weather.

He said in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 1.6mm of rainfall, Qazigund 49.8mm, Pahalgam 15.1mm, Kupwara 8.2mm, Kukernag 62.2mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 2.7mm, Banihal 40.2mm, Batote 20.3mmKatra 6.4mm, and Bhaderwah 9.0mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.7°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.1°C on previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.2°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 7.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.4°C on previous night and it was 5.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 6.3°C as on the previous night and it was 4.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.3°C against 16.1°C on the previous night and it was 6.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.7°C (below normal by 5.2°C), Batote 6.2°C (6.6°C below normal), Katra 12.8°C (6.9°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 6.4°C (below normal by 3.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 1.1°C, he added. (GNS)