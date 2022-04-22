Srinagar: Last year, burglars tried to rob Sajjad Ahmad’s shop twice in the Bemina area. Thanks to surveillance and anti-theft gadgets, both attempts were foiled.

Sensing urgency, every shopkeeper is now installing CCTVs in the area. “Every shopkeeper whether big or small should have CCTV surveillance. Theft attempts were foiled aborted only when I had a proper safety mechanism in place,” Sajjad said.

Shopkeepers and traders in Srinagar have fast-tracked installing CCTVs following the orders of the administration.

Last week, the administration asked shopkeepers to install high-definition CCTV cameras outside their establishments for their “own safety and deterrence”. Many shopkeepers have installed the CCTVs during the last week, while others too are in a process of installing.

“Many shopkeepers have already this facility. Some shopkeepers will install CCTV after some time. They are adhering to the government order,” said Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) President Muhammad Yaseen Khan.

`CCTV Security Kashmir’, a leading surveillance service provider told The Kashmir Monitor that the demand for the installation of CCTV has shot up by more than 40 percent in the last one week.

“For the last one week, the demand for the installation of CCTVs has been enormous. We are currently installing CCTVs at multiple sites. Big shopkeepers and dealers are mostly installing CCTV surveillance systems,” said Muneeb Raja, owner of the firm.

He said an installation of three CCTV cameras cost Rs 10,000. “The demand was very less a week before. Since the order came, more and more shopkeepers are seeking the installation of CCTVs,” he said.

Khan, however, said that around 80% of the business was run by small shopkeepers who need time to install CCTVs. “They won’t be able to install these systems as these need many things like cameras and backup inverter which has to run 24×7. It involves high input cost which not many can afford,” he said.

KTMF chief urged the government to provide financial assistance to the shopkeepers for installing CCTVs.

“Government should explore an option of providing assistance to the shopkeepers. For the past few years, business has not been good. The economy is down. The government must review the decision,” he said.

He said that they have sought time from the government till Eid-ul-Fitr for installing CCTVs.