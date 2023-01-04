An Air India flight from New York to New Delhi experienced a terrible incident. The female passenger said that a man peed on her, but the crew did nothing to stop the incident.

Subsequently, after landing in Delhi, the woman wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekhar informing them about the harrowing experience she faced on an Air India flight. Thereafter, the Tata Group airline lodged a police complaint and constituted an internal committee recommending putting the male passenger on a ‘no fly’ list.

The squicky incident occurred on 26 November 2022 when an Air India plane AI-102 flew from New York’s JFK airport at 1 pm. Shortly after the lunch was served and the lights were switched off, the man walked to the seat of the female passenger, unzipped his pants, urinated, and flashed his private parts. And when her fellow passengers and the woman protested against the man, he went back to his seat.

The woman’s clothes, shoes, and the bag got soaked in urine

When the woman started cleaning herself, the crew member gave her an extra pair of clothes and disposable slippers. A crew member shifted her to another seat for an hour later she was told to go back to her own seat. The woman told that the smell of urine wafted around her seat. She was given another seat but after two hours.

The female passenger said that the crew members did not bother to help her. Further, she said she was not given a wheelchair by the crew members. Air India said it has informed the police and regulatory authority about the whole incident.