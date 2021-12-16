Srinagar: Waking up to fleecing and overcharging, Jammu and Kashmir government has notified rates for different tourist services in the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rate for the Shikara ride in Dal Lake has been fixed at Rs. 770 per hour for three kilometres with Rs 440 for every extra hour. The same rate will apply for the Shikara ride in Nigeen Lake.

The rate per day (six hours) for Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake has been fixed at Rs. 2970. Similarly, rates from Ghats to different destinations have also been fixed.











Shikara ride in Manasbal Lake has been fixed at Rs. 275 per hour. Rates for different destinations in Manasbal Lake have also been fixed with a five percent increment.

The rate for a pony ride has been fixed at Rs.495 for the first hour and Rs. 330 for every subsequent hour. For Pony trekking, tourists will have to pay Rs. 2420 per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists will have to shell out Rs. 990 for hiring a guide per day.

Rates for sledge, rafting, cycling, motorboats, paragliding, and other fun activities have also been fixed. The new rate list is available on the tourism department website as well.