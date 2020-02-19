State
Security of J&K our top priority: DG CRPF
Shopian, Feb 19: CRPF on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was its top priority and stressed on the need for effective synergy among security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace in the Union territory.
“Jammu and Kashmir is considered the crown of India and its security is our utmost priority,” DG CRPF A P Maheshwari said, addressing a joint darbar of police and CRPF personnel in Shopian district.
He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central forces for successfully handling security and law and order duties in the UT.
Maheshwari added that the CRPF has been working with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time and good results have come due to coordinated efforts.
On the occasion, the visiting officers assured immediate redressal of grievance highlighted by the Jawans. The officers said that the welfare of Jawans has always been our priority.
On the occasion, the commandant 14th BN CRPF and SSP Shopian apprised the DGP about the present security scenario and measure taken to maintain peace and order in the district.
Pertinent to mention here, conducting joint darbar of forces not only helps officers to share their ideas with each other but also enhances deeper synergy among the jawans.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh also addressed the darbar. He said the good work done by the J&K Police, CRPF and other forces was being recognized everywhere.
“The forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
He said at times there were tough security situations in J&K but the police personnel along with other security agencies faced these situations with courage and confidence.
He said that under the able leadership at different levels from the forces, each one contributed in one way or the other in maintaining normalcy and defeated the ill designs of the anti-national elements particularly during recent times.
Govt to private schools: ‘Strictly follow fee structure norms’
Srinagar, Feb 19: Commissioner Secretary, School Education, Hirdesh Kumar Wednesday directed officials of the Department of School Education to ensure that Private School authorities strictly follow fee structure norms laid down by the Government.
Speaking to officials after holding a day-long pubic grievance camp at Banquet Hall, Srinagar, the Commissioner Secretary said that all Private Schools functioning across Jammu and Kashmir must adhere to the guidelines issued by the Government in order to bring vibrancy in the school education sector.
He said that J&K School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC) have already worked out all modalities and directions in this regard were passed to the Private Schools for strict adherence.
He further said that SFCC would soon be reconstituted according to the new Act.
Notably School Fee Fixation Committee—a regulatory body with a mandate to regulate fee structure of schools, was constituted in 2015 in the wake of Supreme Court (SC) directions asking States to regulate fee structure in the private schools.
The recommendations made by the SFFC on fee structure in the schools are implemented by the DSEK through Chief Education Officers.
The officials of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) were also directed to check functioning of the private schools and to regulate the fee structure.
Advisory boards, governing councils reorganised
Srinagar, Feb 19: In a significant development, the government of Union Territory of J&K on Wednesday re-constituted advisory boards and governing councils of key institutions.
The General Administration Department ordered re-constitution of the Board of Directors, Governing Councils and Committees and Advisory Boards of key institutions functioning in J&K.
The GAD re-constituted advisory boards for the Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes, Pahari Speaking people and Other Backward Classes.
It also re-constituted governing committees and councils for rehabilitation of widows, orphans, handicapped and old persons (victims of militancy), J&K Child Protection Society, Board of Directors of J&K Women Development Corporation and Social Welfare Advisory Board.
It also re-constituted of Skill Development Mission and its governing council.
The changes in composition of these bodies were effected due to transition of J&K State into a Union Territory on October 31 and absence of elected government in the UT.
According to GAD orders, LG and advisors would be chairmen of these institutions which are headed by Chief Ministers or ministers during elected governments. Administrative secretaries of different departments would also be member of these institutions, the orders reveal.
LeT associate held in Kulgam
Srinagar, Feb 19: Police in Kulgam Wednesday said it has arrested a militant associate of LeT outfit.
He has been identified as Zubair Ahmed Ganai resident of Subhanpura Kulgam.
As per a police spokesperson, Zubair had been assisting the active militants of LeT operating in District Kulgam.
“As per the investigation, he was involved in providing logistic support, shelter to LeT militants operating in the area besides assisting them in transportation and travel,” the spokesperson said.
“Incriminating materials including ammunition & mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Vehicle Maruti-800 bearing registration number JK 03B-0473 used for the transportation of militants has also been seized,” he said.
Case FIR number 03/2020 under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh and further investigation in the matter is in progress.