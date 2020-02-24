Latest News
SC collegium recommends appointment of 3 judicial officers as Judges of JK HC
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three judicial officers as Judges of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The officers are — Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on February 19, also recommended the proposal for elevation of Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay, judicial officer, as a Judge of the Tripura High Court.
Besides, it approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Ahanthem Bimol Singh as a Judge of the Manipur High Court.
Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.
Malaysia’s PM Mahathir Mohamad resigns amid talk of forming new governing council
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to the country’s king, his office said on Monday, leaving the government in limbo amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.
The fate of Malaysia’s ruling coalition had been in doubt after weekend talks between some of its members and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Mahathir’s anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.
The pair had joined forces to win the 2018 election and oust the long-running United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), in an alliance based on a promise that Mahathir would cede power to Anwar.
The tussle between Mahathir, who at 94 is the world’s oldest prime minister, and Anwar, 72, has shaped Malaysian politics for decades and tension has persisted.
“The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1 p.m.,” Mahathir’s office said in a statement.
Anwar was due to meet with the king at 0600 GMT. It was not clear if he had the political support to stake a claim on forming a government.
Mahathir has no plans to join hands with anyone from the previous ruling coalition he defeated to try to form a new government, said his chosen successor Anwar Ibrahim.
“Those within my party and outside using his name,” Anwar told reporters after meeting with the king, when asked if Mahathir was responsible for the current political turmoil.
“And he reiterated what he had said to me earlier, he played no part in it. He made it very clear, that in no way would he work with those associated with the previous regime.”
It was also not immediately clear what the king’s next step would be and whether Mahathir could form another government with the support of other parties, including UMNO.
If no grouping had more than the 112 members needed for a parliamentary majority, fresh elections are an option, a person close to Mahathir’s party said.
The party, Bersatu, has quit the ruling coalition along with 11 lawmakers from Anwar’s PKR party, including Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali, they said in separate statements.
“Seems like it will be up for grabs now,” a second source said about the possibility of who will form the next government. “Who can pull in a majority.”
Another person, someone who is close to Mahathir, said “people who claim to have majority can go to the king and prove it”.
Anwar’s press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anwar’s wife Wan Azizah Ismail is the deputy prime minister of the country and would be the highest figure in the government if Mahathir’s resignation is accepted.
Govt working on return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to Valley: Koul
The government is working on the return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to the Valley soon with honour and dignity in a secured environment, said a senior BJP leader.
BJP general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul also asked the displaced community to get ready for the return for which they have been waiting for the last three decades.
“It should be clear to all that the migrant Pandits have to return to the Valley. The government is going to take a call on it very soon,” said Koul.
He was speaking at an annual award distribution function organized by Harmukh Ganga (Gangbal) Trust (HGGT) in association with All Parties Migrants Co-ordination Committee (APMCC) here on Sunday evening.
The HGGT annually honours prominent personalities among Kashmiri pandits and their organizations in recognition of their contribution to the community.
“The situation in the Valley has improved, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. The Kashmiri pandits have to go back with honour and dignity,” said Koul, himself a Kashmiri pandit.
Lauding the efforts of APMCC for the reopening and upkeep of temples in the Valley, the BJP leader told the audience that the government would support reconstruction and renovation of important temples and shrines in the Valley.
APMCC also launched a campaign for the reconstruction of ancient Sun temple Martand in South Kashmir, said APMCC spokesperson King C Bharati, adding that the organisation will conduct ”Maha Yagya” and exhibitions in Kashmir at the ”Martand” Temple and will organise conferences across the country to fulfil this mission.
The BJP leader along with former minister Priya Sethi, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Board of School Education”s Chairperson Veena Pandita and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner T K Bhat released APMCC”s documentary on ”Sharada Peeth”, an ancient temple of the goddess of learning Saraswati in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
An impressive slideshow and Gangbal Song on activities of APMCC and HGGT was also displayed on the occasion, depicting the APMCC”s struggle since its inception.
APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit spoke about plans of his group, particularly its movement to rebuild ancient Martand Surya Temple at Kehribal in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
Prominent personalities who were honoured with various awards on the occasion included J N Sagar (Pandit Kalhan Award), Prof B L Zutshi (Lalitaditya Muktapida Award), Sunil Raina Rajanak (Abhinav Gupt Award), Core Sharada Group (Laleshwari Award), Dr Neeru Kharu (Kota Rani Award) etc.
The other awardees were Sharika Diagnostic Centre Ptv Ltd (Shriya Bhat Award), businessman Ajay Takoo (Harmukh Gangabal Award), government officer Rakesh Bhat (Pt Kashyap Bandhu Award) and Rinkoo Raj (posthumously) (Martyr Principal Ashok Raina Award).
An employee of J&K Tourism department, Rinkoo had saved two people from drowning in Kashmir, but lost his life.
The awards are given away annually in recognition of the contribution of prominent community members towards upliftment of the community and their contribution to the nation as a whole, said King Bharati.
US President Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday for his 36-hour-long India visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had already arrived in Ahmedabad, welcomed Trump, who is on his first visit to India after becoming the US president in 2016.
The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and wife Melania lands at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport at 11.37 am.
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all. On board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, he took to the microblogging site to express his eagerness and posted the tweet in Hindi: “Ham Bharat Aane Ke Liye Tatpar Hain. Ham Raste Me Hain, Kuchh Hi Ghanton Me Ham Sabse Milenge. (We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and would be soon meeting all)”. Soon came PM Modi’s reply: ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.
The US President is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.
Just before his departure, Trump said he had committed to visit India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.
Trump’s maiden visit to India is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.
The nearly 36-hour-long visit by Trump is also set to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military might and economic clout.
The US President will have a brief re-fuel stopover in Germany en-route to India.
Trump, who is seeking re-election in the US presidential elections in November, will arrive on Monday around noon in Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
Prime Minister Modi is expected to receive Trump at the airport.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to greet Trump in a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad before he arrives at the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, which has a capacity of over 1,00,000 people, for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.
‘Namaste Trump’ will be similar to the landmark ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event hosted by the Indian-American community in honour of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Houston in September 2019.
From Ahmedabad, the US president will travel to Agra to have a glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset. Then they will leave for Delhi for the main leg of the visit.
On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
From there, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the ‘samadhi’ of Mahatma Gandhi.
It would be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi would host a lunch for the US president following the bilateral talks.
In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a roundtable with industry representatives.
In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A banquet will be hosted by Kovind. President Trump would depart from India later that evening.
