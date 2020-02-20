SAP shuts India offices after swine flu hits 2 employees

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, business software solutions major SAP India on Thursday said it has shut all its offices in the country for sanitisation after two of its employees were tested positive for swine flu (H1N1).

SAP India”s offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai were temporarily closed and all the workers have been asked to work from home till the office premises are sanitised.

“Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus. Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway,” the company said in a statement shared with IANS.

“The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation,” the company elaborated.

All SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice.

Symptoms of swine flu, caused by the H1N1 virus, are like those of any seasonal flu and include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, body aches chills and fatigue.

The rising graph of swine flu cases has a direct connection with the drop in temperature. As temperatures drop, the possibility of swine flu cases increases.

Swine flu is still prevalent and both swine flu and Coronavirus have almost similar symptoms.

Last month, Amritsar reported one death owing to swine flu.

Kashmir has not yet seen any case of coronavirus but a spurt in swine flu (H1N1) numbers continues to pose a threat in the region. Officials said last week that as many as 18 cases of swine flu have been admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar.

