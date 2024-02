Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday has assigned the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Home Department, to Santosh D Vaidya, IAS till further orders.

As per the order issued by General Adminstration Department, J&K, “In the interest of administration, Sh. Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS (AGMUT:1998), Principal Secretary to the Govt., Finance Department shall heid Administrative the charge Secretary, of Home addition to his own duties, till further orders.