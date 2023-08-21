Budgam, Kashmir – In a significant operation today, the State Taxes Department’s Special Search Teams undertook a series of raids on numerous brick kilns located in the Budgam district. The initiative, spearheaded by Shakeel Maqbool, Additional Commissioner of the State Taxes Department (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir, aimed to address tax evasion concerns and non-compliance issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meticulously executed search operations, it was revealed that several brick kilns were operating without proper registration with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, despite exceeding the prescribed threshold. This led to substantial unpaid tax liabilities. Furthermore, a considerable number of these brick kilns were operating without the necessary licenses issued by the District Administration.

Guiding the operations with precision, Additional Commissioner Shakeel Maqbool issued clear directives to the proprietors of the brick kilns. He emphasized the urgent need for these entities to register promptly with both the District Administration and the Goods and Services Tax Department. Additionally, he underscored the importance of consistent and accurate filing of tax returns, discouraging any attempt to underreport actual sales figures.

In a parallel directive, the Additional Commissioner charged the specialized search teams with the continuation of their vigorous efforts against the proliferation of illegal brick kilns. He underscored the importance of adhering to legal regulations and vowed appropriate legal action against those found operating without the necessary licenses.

During the operation, Additional Commissioner Shakeel Maqbool was accompanied by Pervaiz Raina, Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes Enforcement Central Kashmir, along with other esteemed officers of the State Taxes Department. This combined effort underscores the department’s commitment to upholding tax compliance and regulatory integrity within the region.