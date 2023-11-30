Srinagar: Tourism department has joined `India Says I Do Wedding’ campaign to promote Kashmir as a marriage destination akin to Jodhpur and other parts of the country.

Launched by the Union Ministry of Tourism in August, `India Says I Do Wedding’ campaign is aimed at promoting the country as a marriage destination on a global stage.

Like the rest of the states, Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism department has also joined this campaign.

The tourism department is inviting wedding influencers, planners, and photographers to participate in this campaign and present their work that highlights their contributions to destination weddings in Kashmir.

“Are you a wedding planner, wedding influencer, wedding photographer, or a wedding hotel owner based in Kashmir, we are excited for you to become an integral part of the “India says I do wedding campaign,” the promotional brochure of the tourism department read.

Currently, the tourism department is promoting this campaign through all of its social media handles.

An official of the tourism department said this campaign has been started to promote the valley as an ideal destination for wedding planners.

“Destination wedding has been happening here for many years. Particularly, autumn and winter seasons are most preferred by wedding planners. Now, we are joining this campaign to ensure Kashmir becomes one of the most selling destinations for wedding planners,” he said.

The official said that the department offers various services for pre-wedding, wedding, and post-wedding shoots.

“We have the infrastructure available here for filmmakers. They just need to get permission to shoot films within the valley,” he said.

The wedding planners claimed that Kashmir offers them diverse content compared to the rest of India.

“We have a beautiful autumn and winter in Kashmir. We get so many requests from brides and bridegrooms for shooting their pre-weddings in Kashmir. In fact, during the last few years we conducted many pre-wedding shoots in Kashmir,” said Saeli Bhatt, a wedding planner.

Kashmir-based travel agencies have also capitalized on this trend, offering comprehensive packages that take care of all the logistics and other services.