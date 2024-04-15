S Jaishankar Dials Iran, Officials To Meet 17 Indian Crew Members On Seized Ship

New Delhi: Indian government officials will be allowed to meet the 17 Indian crew members onboard an Israel-linked cargo ship seized by Iran, foreign ministry of Iran said on Monday. The assurance came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dialed his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian expressing concern over the crew’s conditions.

In a statement, Iranian foreign ministry said that Mr Jaishankar requested assistance in the matter. “Dr. Amir Abdollahian said in this regard that we are following up on the details of the seized ship and soon it will be possible for the representatives of the Indian government to meet with the crew of the said ship,” it read.

India has been in touch with Iran to secure the release of the crew members soon after the ship was captured on Saturday. Mr Jaishankar has called for avoiding escalation and exercising restraint as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to spiral.

“Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch,” he said in a post on X.

Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles weeks after Israeli strikes on its consulate in Syria killed seven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

India has called for immediate de-escalation and alerted its embassies in the region to stay in close touch with the Indian community there.

“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

