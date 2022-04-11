Tollywood movie `RRR’ has become the third highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

The movie has breached Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office globally. It is still going strong across all centers.

RRR has successfully surpassed the record of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It now stands at the third spot after Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Dangal’s worldwide lifetime collection stands at 2,024 crores, while Baahuabli’s collection was at Rs 1810 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s worldwide collection is reportedly Rs 969 crores and Secret Superstar’s global collection is Rs 977 crores.

RRR is a fictitious story based on two Legendary Freedom Fighters – Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Sitaramaraju and Bheem fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo roles.

Starring two top Telgu stars NTR and Ram Charan, and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, the film opened to record numbers in Australia and New Zealand, overtaking even the likes of the Hollywood movie `The Batman’.

RRR has also done exceptional business in the Hindi heartland as well. Rajamouli also bettered his own previous directorial Baahubali 2. A fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, RRR explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle.