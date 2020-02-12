Requisite interventions underway to improve edu standards: Govt

Jammu, Feb 12- Advisor to LG, K. K. Sharma Wednesday said that education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of present dispensation as requisite interventions are underway to improve its imparting besides the content as well.

The Advisor was speaking at the 3rd Annual Conference organised by Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Coordination Committee (JKPSCC) on the topic “Strengthening quality education in private schools: A Way Forward”, at Teachers Bhawan Gandhinagar Jammu.

Director Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, Secretary School Education, Rafi Ahmed, Chairman JKPSCC Swami Parmanand Saraswati, President Rameshwar Manhas, Working President Dr. Hari Dutt Shishu, General Secretary Sanjit Kumar, academicians, members of civil society and representatives of private schools from different districts of Union Territory (UT) were present.

The Advisor said that sustained efforts are underway for improving the educational scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and several schemes are being implemented so that there is a paradigm shift in imparting it besides also providing quality infrastructure to fill in the lacunae, if any. He said that we have to ensure that the youth of the UT are being taught with the latest techniques and interventions so that they can effectively compete at National level bringing laurels to their respective areas.

While referring to the issues projected by the speakers of the Coordination Committee, the Advisor assured them that the suggestions projected by them related to grant of permissions, issuance of NoCs and imparting training to the teachers would be looked into.

Earlier, the Advisor chaired a meeting to review preparations being made for Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit.

The meeting discussed in detail the arrangements being made for road shows at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad and Bangalore being held in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit.