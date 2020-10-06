Remember Pakistan’s blue-eyed ‘chaiwalla’ model? Here’s why he is trending again

Four years back, the chaiwalla from Pakistan became an overnight Internet sensation after a local photographer posted his picture on social media and now in 2020, Arshad Khan trending again, this time not for his looks but his own café he has opened in Islamabad.

In 2016 Arshad, who used to work at Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar, was photographed at the tea stall where he worked by photographer Jiah Ali. The picture went viral for Arshad’s striking looks, blue eyes, and #chaiwala becoming a trending Twitter topic at the time.

The story was picked up by international media, including popular US website Buzzfeed.

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف 'چائے والا' نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020

After he achieved global fame with the viral picture, Arshad was offered several modeling gigs and acting jobs. While he did foray into the entertainment business, the chaiwala is now back to his own city of Islamabad and has opened a cafe that honours his roots.

According to Daily Pakistan, Arshad Khan has opened a cafe in the city named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’. The modern style tea stall serves 15-20 dishes along with tea. Its bright decor has desi touches.

Speaking to Urdu News, Arshad said that some people asked him to name the cafe “Arshad Khan” but he refused, since “chaiwala” has become part of his identity.

Arshad now wants to devote time to the café. He plans to divide his time between the TV show he has been acting in and his newest venture.