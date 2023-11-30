In Srinagar, popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Doodhpathri experienced fresh snowfall on Thursday, while the plains encountered rainfall, causing a drop in temperatures throughout the valley.

The Kashmir weather forecast indicated a 30% possibility of snow in Shopian district located in south Kashmir, with other plain areas not anticipated to witness snow until evening. It hinted at a potential decrease in temperatures during the evening and early morning the next day. Light snow was a possibility in some plains, especially in south Kashmir, contingent upon ongoing moderate rainfall, otherwise, anticipation was held for the season’s initial snowfall.

The forecast also suggested an expected improvement in weather conditions starting Friday morning. While some areas, particularly at higher altitudes, might encounter snowfall the following day, a weak western disturbance was expected to bring cloudy weather conditions over the upcoming weekend. The forecast for the forthcoming week leaned towards mostly dry weather.

Simultaneously, nighttime temperatures across Kashmir demonstrated an improvement, with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recording a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. According to recorded data, Konibal and Gulmarg registered a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius each.