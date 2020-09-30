Rape case: Anurag Kashyap to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow

Film director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to appear at Versova Police station at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the sexual assault case filed by actor Payal Ghosh.

On September 23, Ghosh had accused Kashyap of rape, outraging her modesty and wrongful confinement in 2014-15. Seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had claimed that Kashyap had also behaved inappropriately with actors Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha.

An FIR was registered against Kashyap the same day after the actor and her lawyer approached the Versova Police station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Kashyap, who has been outspoken against certain policies of the central government, had issued a statement denying the allegations and called Ghosh’s claim an attempt to “silence” him for his outspoken views.

After Ghosh’s allegations, several female actors who had worked with Kashyap in the past came out in his support, including his ex-wife Kalki.

On Tuesday, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap.

After the meeting, Athawale told reporters that the governor said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.