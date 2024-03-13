Ramzan Mubarak! Meet young volunteers who are providing free Sehri, Iftaar meals to patients, attendants

Srinagar: As the clock strikes 3, Amir Rashid and his dedicated band of associates leave the comfort of their beds and rush to hospitals. Carrying packs of food and water, they go to hospitals and distribute Sehri among the patients and attendants. Once they finish with the distribution process, they sit at a park and have their Sehri before heading to the mosque for fajr namaz

Hailing from Baramulla, Amir has emerged as a beacon of compassion and hope since he started Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust in Srinagar in 2019.

The Trust has been instrumental in providing essential aid to the people of Kashmir, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“In Ramadan, I noticed that many attendants of patients in Srinagar hospitals face difficulties during Sehri due to their remote locations. Thus, we decided to step in and provide them with Sehri meals to alleviate their challenges,” he said.

Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust operates as a non-governmental, crowd-funded organization, relying on the generosity and support of the community to carry out its endeavors. Beyond Ramadan assistance, the trust extends its aid to various other facets of social welfare, including free ration distribution and providing marriage assistance to economically disadvantaged girls in Kashmir.

“We receive around 20 to 50 orders daily for Sehri meals, primarily from hospitals such as Jehlum Valley Medical College (JVC), Bones and Joints Hospital, and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS). The response from the community has been overwhelmingly supportive,” he said.

The success of Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust can be attributed to the dedication and teamwork exhibited by Amir and his team of 15 individuals, alongside numerous volunteers who selflessly contribute to the cause.

“Ramadan is a month of blessings, and even a small gesture can yield immense rewards. I urge young people to join us in our endeavors to serve those in need,” he said.

Looking ahead, Amir Rashid envisions expanding their reach and serving people at District Hospital, Anantnag. “I urge fellow youth to join the initiative in alignment with the principles of Islam,” he said.