Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, may go to forward areas also

New DelhiL Amid ongoing tension with China at the borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the eastern Ladakh region to interact with soldiers deployed there.



The minister would be flying from Delhi to Leh on Friday and would also interact with the soldiers injured during the barbaric attack carried out by Chinese People’s Liberation Army on June 15.



In the attack, India lost 20 soldiers and Chinese Army too had casualties, but their figures are still unknown.



Sources said that Rajnath Singh may visit forward locations where Indian troops are deployed.



Reacting to the killing of Indian soldiers, the Defence Minister had stated that the loss of soldiers in Galwan Valley is “deeply disturbing and painful”.



He said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.



“The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers,” he had said.



On June 22, Rajnath Singh went to Russia for three days to attend the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Soviet Russia’s victory in the “Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945” (Second World War), and also discuss about ongoing defence deals.



He had said that the India-Russia bilateral relationship is a special and privileged strategic partnership, the future of which remains strong.



Singh reviewed the bilateral defence relationship in a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. Russia had assured India that ongoing defence contracts will not be just maintained but in a number of cases, will be taken forward in a shorter time.



India and Russia have inked defence deals worth $16 billion. Moscow has stated that they are committed to the timely implementation of contracts, including the supply of S-400 air defence systems and production of Kalashnikov rifles and Kamov helicopters.



India and Russia signed the S-400 deal worth more than $5 billion in 2018 and the missile systems are currently due in December 2021.(IANS)

Leave this field empty if you're human: