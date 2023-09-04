Five senior students at the Centre-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in East Garo Hills, situated in Williamnagar, Meghalaya, have been expelled from the school. This action follows their involvement in a ragging incident targeting a Class X student who has been hospitalized for the past four days. In addition, all 22 Class XI boys, who allegedly witnessed the assault, have been sent home until the completion of the investigation.

Principal Ravi Kant on Sunday, as per national media reports, stated that the school promptly filed a police complaint after receiving a report of the incident late on the night of August 31st. He stated, “The injured student came to my residence with another student, and we immediately admitted him to Williamnagar Civil Hospital. On Saturday, his guardians transferred him to Tura Civil Hospital for more advanced treatment.”

Regarding the extent of the injuries, the principal explained, “The injured student informed me that they subjected him to numerous blows on his body.” He further noted that doctors have conveyed to the school that the student is now out of immediate danger.

He added, “Given that the boy has been in the hospital for over three days, it is likely that the injuries were significant to some degree.”