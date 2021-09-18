SRINAGAR: On Saturday evening, Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) witnessed an electrifying atmosphere as Lions Clubs International (LCI) Lucknow held its district cabinet installation here, outside their headquarters.

The organization chose Srinagar as the destination for the event where lions of LCI Lucknow or District 321-B1 roared while tourism stakeholders from Kashmir urged the lions to act as ambassadors to counter negative perception against visiting the ‘Paradise on Earth’.

Promoting Paradise: Srinagar hosts Lions Clubs MICE event

Founded in 1917, LCI is best known for fighting blindness, but also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects – including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

As part of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) the LCI Lucknow members were here for its 25th District Cabinet Installations at the shores of Dal Lake.

While Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez welcomed the members, it was his compliment that “it is heartening to see lions are roaring here in Kashmir,” that touched the right chord with the LCI Lucknow. And the response was prompt with a huge round of applause from the participants.

To this, Hafeez thanked the Lions Clubs Lucknow for choosing Srinagar as their destination to hold their District Cabinet Installations and hoped that the organization will continue to visit the place in future also.

While commenting over the impressive work being done by the organization in the humanitarian field worldwide and across India, Hafeez termed LCI Lucknow as an institution with a sacred mission to serve humanity.

“I compliment the organization for their humanitarian works and the people who are associated with this organization,” Hafeez said.

The Secretary urged the organization to act as Jammu & Kashmir’s ambassador to help promote the UT as a MICE destination.

“Be our ambassadors across India and tell people that Jammu & Kashmir is a beautiful place with awesome people imbibed with hospitality in their culture,” he added.

Earlier, during an impressive ceremony, the organization facilitated past district governors and present district governors.

While addressing the participants, past district president Lions Clubs Lucknow or District 321-B1, Gurnam Singh thanked the Tourism Department and local tourism players for their immeasurable hospitality and their honest efforts in hosting the guests and tourists.

On the occasion, Lion Clubs Lucknow Ashish and Lions Clubs Lucknow Premier unveiled their flags which received a resounding welcome from participants.

Addressing the installation event, Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo called upon the Lions to visit Kashmir again which is enriched with culture, hospitality and of course beauty.

“Enjoy Kashmir, its beauty and hospitality. We wish to see you coming back to Kashmir. This forum can be our great ambassador in promoting this place,” Dr Itoo hoped.

Several tourism stakeholders, on the occasion, also urged Lions Club to act as an ambassador to promote J&K as a MICE destination.