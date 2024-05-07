Postal Ballot Voting begins in Budgam segments

BUDGAM: The process of postal ballot voting began today at Budgam, marking an important step in ensuring that all eligible voters, especially employees in essential services who may not be able to attend polling stations on election day, have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

To oversee the smooth execution of the postal ballot voting at Boys Higher Secondary School Budgam, the District Election Officer Budgam, Akshay Labroo visited the facilitation centre for postal ballot.

The DEO underscored the commitment to ensuring a free and fair voting process for all eligible voters.

He said, the facilitation centre is well-organized, providing a streamlined process for employees on essential duty to cast their votes and to strengthen democracy.

As per the guidelines of ECI, the District Administration has worked diligently to assist voters to cast their vote via postal ballot while maintaining the required guidelines of the postal ballot system, he added.

He said the initiation of postal ballot voting in Budgam demonstrates inclusive participation of all in the electoral process.

The DEO said that as the voting period at the Postal Voting Centre continues for three consecutive days for the segments falling under Srinagar PC i.e., 7th, 8th and 9th of May, District Administration Budgam will maintain its efforts.

Meanwhile, employees from essential service departments of the District were seen actively and enthusiastically participating in casting their vote.