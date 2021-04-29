Police units asked to facilitate ‘hassle free’ movement of doctors, health workers during lockdown: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the police units have been directed to facilitate “hassle free” movement of doctors, health workers and essential services.

A 84-hour lockdown, announced by the government in a bid to contain spread of the covid-19, begins in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from 7 p.m. this evening.

“During the lockdown period, all the police units have been directed to facilitate hassle free movement of doctors, health workers and essential services,” the top police officer said in a tweet.

“For any assistance Dial-112,” he said and urged people to “stay home and stay safe.” (GNS)