Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Police units asked to facilitate ‘hassle free’ movement of doctors, health workers during lockdown: IGP

File photo

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the police units have been directed to facilitate “hassle free” movement of doctors, health workers and essential services.

A 84-hour lockdown, announced by the government in a bid to contain spread of the covid-19, begins in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from 7 p.m. this evening.

“During the lockdown period, all the police units have been directed to facilitate hassle free movement of doctors, health workers and essential services,” the top police officer said in a tweet.


“For any assistance Dial-112,” he said and urged people to “stay home and stay safe.” (GNS)

Tags
Previous
High Court quashes govt order about re-registration of outside vehicles
Next
COVID-19: Russian flights with humanitarian aid land in India
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor