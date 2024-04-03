‘Gangster’ Dead, ASI Killed, SPO Injured in Firing at GMC Kathua

Srinagar, April 03: A Police sub-inspector who was injured in a firefight with gangsters in GMC Kathua has succumbed, officials said today.

A police spokesman said that Deepak Sharma, aged around 32, who had suffered head injuries during the shootout was being treated at Amandeep Hospital at Pathankot where he breathed his last today morning.

The firing incident took place at about 10:35 pm, last night, in which a gangster was killed and two cops, including Mr Sharma were wounded. The other injured policeman was identified as Anil Kumar, who is working as a Special Police Officer.

The slain cop was a resident of Sangoor near railway station Udhampur.

A wreath laying ceremony is being organised for Sharma today at DPL Samba.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has expressed deep condolences with the family of the deceased.

In a post on X, Mr Sinha said: “I salute the valour & indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting & neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma.”

