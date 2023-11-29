Budgam: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted Illegal trade of Counterfeit gold biscuits by arresting three persons in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a handout , the police said that on 28th November, Police Station Khansahib received information from reliable sources indicating therein involvement of a group of individuals in the illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits.

The police spokesman further stated that acting on the tip off, a suspect vehicle with registration number JK04F/5047 was intercepted near Gogjipathri crossing in the Khansahib area. 3 persons on board the vehicle were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar son of Ab. Ahad Dar resident of Malwa Kunzar, Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Gh. Mohammad Dar resident of Arizal Khansahib and Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Jalalu din Dar resident of Arizal Khansahib.

During search of the vehicle, 239 gold-like biscuits suspected to be counterfeit were recovered. The accused individuals were unable to substantiate the authenticity of the items and were arrested on spot.

Case FIR No.163/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police station Khansahib and investigation set into motion, he said.

Initial investigation suggests that these persons were allegedly selling these fake gold biscuits to buyers at exorbitant rates and deceiving them, reads the statement.