Police Arrest Main Suspect in Killing of Two Punjab Residents in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the arrest of a terrorist linked to the recent attack on migrant workers from Punjab in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The incident, which occurred on 07.02.2024 at ShallaKadal, Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, resulted in the tragic death of Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masi, who were on their way to accommodation in Srinagar from Amritsar.

ADGP Vijay Kumar stated during a press conference that the police, upon registering the case, swiftly identified and apprehended the main accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo, who had conspired with handlers across the border in Pakistan. Langoo, described as highly motivated and radicalized, was influenced via social media by his handler, who provided the weapon used in the attack.

The attack, claimed by LeT affiliate TRF, underscores the ongoing challenges faced in the region. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to expedite the investigation under the leadership of SP South.