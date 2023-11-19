SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme reiterated the resolve of J&K UT Administration to promote equitable and inclusive development, based on the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“The principal architect of the Indian Constitution and one of the greatest social reformers of India Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had observed in constituent assembly that social democracy means that way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as principles of life,” the Lt Governor said.

“Through his speech, Baba Saheb had drawn the country’s attention towards social equality. In the last 9 years, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this cherished goal is being realised and a record 13.5 cr people moved out of multidimensional poverty,” he added.

He said the Back to Village campaign, a unique endeavour of the UT Administration envisages a renewed focus on the social and economic empowerment of villages. Its main objective is to bring about a paradigm shift in the rural socio-economic system and make villages a vibrant force of J&K’s development.

“The Back to Village campaign gives another big message that many challenges can be tackled through Janbhagidari. We must make mutual cooperation a permanent feature in the development journey of our villages,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of progressive farmers of J&K. He said the farmers with their hard work and innovative approach are achieving the ambitious target of doubling the income.

He made a special mention of Bandna Devi of village Malothi, Doda; Ganderbal’s Shafeeqa Shora and Sunita Devi of Basohli who have emerged as a source of motivation for other women through their awe-inspiring success stories.

Bandna Devi is a living example of Nari Shakti’s ability to show the way to prosperity. She has created a new revolution in Malothi village with successful diversification from ‘maize to marigold farming, Sinha said.

He appreciated Sunita Devi of Basohli for transforming her land into a flourishing integrated farm, combining dairy, vegetables, spices and traditional crops.

Ganderbal’s Shafeeqa Shora, with her skills, knowledge, determination and support from the administration, has started a dairy unit that is contributing to improve the lives of many people and inspiring the women of the area to fulfill their dreams, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor lauded Pushpinder Singh of Kartholi Block, Samba for initiating reforms in agriculture and inspiring others to increase productivity through diversification.

Zahoor Ahmad of Kulgam district has successfully grown the premium Mushkbudji rice using the techniques of hydroponics. It is a shining example that the use of technology and innovative methods can create a vital infrastructure for future growth in agriculture, he added.

In this month’s Awaam Ki Awaaz, the Lt Governor voiced the suggestions received from Varun Sharma from Jammu; Samba’s Shivendra Shandilya; Shiekh Jamsheed; Shoaib Malik from Poonch and Neha Sharma from Reasi regarding addressing the issues concerning senior citizens through Back to Village campaign; organizing Youth Parliament at district level; promotion of ethics, civics and critical thinking in educational curriculum; recognition of young talents and making Yuva Utsav a glowing success.

He also shared the valuable inputs received from Samar Jamil Batt from Anantnag, Gazanfar Abass from Bandipora and Poonam Mahajan from Jammu on the celebration of Constitution Day.

The Lt Governor congratulated Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar for their stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Para Games. He urged the youth to take inspiration from the exemplary achievements of the true champions.