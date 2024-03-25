PM Modi to be Elected for 3rd Term: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur celebrated Holi in Delhi on Monday and said the country “reached new heights” in the last ten years.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be elected for the third consecutive term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Extending his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi, Thakur said while speaking to ANI, “I would like to extend my greetings to the people of the country on this festival of colour, Holi. I appeal to all to keep blessing (the BJP government.”

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in the last ten years, the minister for information and broadcasting said, “In the last 10 years, the country has reached new heights. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is going to be elected for the third term and we will become the third-largest economy in the world.”

Anurag Thakur is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls for the fifth time from Hamirpur Constituency.

Reiterating the often repeated slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar’, the BJP candidate said, “I think the entire country has only one message of ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar’.”

Replying to a query, he said, “Tickets have been allotted based on the winnability factor of the candidates, I would like to congratulate all those who have received the tickets.”

The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections and fielded Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi and Rajeev Bharadwaj from Kangra. The BJP had earlier nominated Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap from Shimla as its candidates.

The parliamentary elections for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

