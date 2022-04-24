New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crores The 8.45 Km long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour.



He also laid the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project & 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District.

This is the first visit of Narendra Modi after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in J&K. Since independence till now there was just Rs 15,000 cr investment, now we’ve proposal of Rs 52,000 cr while projects of Rs 38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM. We expect investment to cross Rs 70,000 crore,” news agency ANI quotes LG Manoj Sinha as saying at the event.