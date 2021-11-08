After vaccines, oral pills are soon going to hit the market, which will be an effective treatment for the Covid -19.

Yes, it will be known as paxlovid and is being introduced by renowned America based pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

It is believed that the anti-viral pill cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% when given within three days after the symptoms appear,

A statement by the pharmaceutical company said that the drug is designed to block an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate.

Pfizer earlier on Friday said that an independent board of experts monitoring its late-stage clinical trial recommended that the study should be stopped because of the drug’s “overwhelming efficacy”.

The company said it will submit the data for the pill, which will be sold under the brand name paxlovid, to the United States Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible

On Friday, Pfizer said the company has been testing the antiviral pill in adults with Covid-19, who are considered at increased risk of developing severe illness. “Each patient was randomized (1:1) to receive paxlovid every 12 hours for five days,” the company said in the statement.

This is the second antiviral pill to show efficacy in treating covid-19 at the first signs of the disease. The first was revealed by Merck.

Globally more than 250,626,940 people have been infected with Covid-19 so far out of whom 5,065,131 people have died due to the diseases so far.