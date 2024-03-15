Participation of women in police must increase: DGP

Jammu, March 14: The leadership at Police Headquarters is of firm conviction that the participation of women in the composition of the J&K Police must increase and this participation must be substantial and not mere tokenism. Women must play a meaningful, visible, and impactful role in law enforcement. This was stated by the Director General of Police R.R Swain at the closing ceremony of the week-long program of the International Women’s Day organised by the IRP 15th Bn Gulshan Ground Jammu.

During the program women personnel gave demonstrations of the weapons drill, mixed martial arts, and archery.

IGP AP/IRP Jammu Mahendra Nath Tiwari, DIG IRP Jammu Ms. Sarah Rizvi, Commandant IRP 12th Bn Ms. Rashmi Wazir, Commandant IRP 15th Bn Ms. Sargun Shukla, Commandant 1st Women Battalion Jammu. Shaheena Wahid, Doctors of Police Hospital Jammu& Armed battalions, and other gazetted officers were present on the occasion.

The DGP expressed his happiness in joining the JK Police women’s force in celebrating the concluding programme on the women’s day adding that it is good to see the energy and enthusiasm of the personnel. He congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Commandant IRP 15 Bn Sargun Shukla for taking the initiative of organizing the weeklong program. He appreciated the programs organized particularly the financial literacy program for the women personnel and highlighted the importance of such programs in the future as well

He said that at PHQ level efforts will be made to take care of the work-life balance of the women force so that they can take care of their professional duties and their families as well. He emphasized all ranks to play their role diligently while performing their day-to-day duties and also their responsibilities, which will make a lasting impact in the societies and thus will boost the morale of JK Police personnel.

The DGP on the occasion listened to the grievances and issues of the women personnel and assured that necessary measures would be taken to solve the genuine issues on priority.

The DGP also inspected the battalion infrastructure and the playway facility available for the children of the women personnel. He also planted a sapling on the premises of the battalion.

DIG IRP Jammu Sarah Rizvi presented the vote of thanks while Commandant IRP 15th Bn Sargun Shukla gave a detailed briefing of the programs held during the weeklong celebrations