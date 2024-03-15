SIU produces chargesheet against 2 terrorists

Srinagar, Mar 14: State Investigation Unit (SIU) Srinagar on Thursday produced a chargesheet against two accused terrorists.

In a statement, police said that the duo has been chargesheeted in a case under FIR number 39/2022 in the Court of NIA Srinagar.

“Today, the charge sheet bearing No. 03/2024 of case FIR No. 39/2022 under section 7/27 A Act, 302 IPC, 13, 16, 18, 20 & 38 UA(P) Act of Police Station Soura, Srinagar stands presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar,” the statement said.

The case has been presented against the two accused terrorists namely Adil Ahmad Parray son of Habibullah Parray resident of Badragund Ganderbal (A1) & Basit Ahmad Dar son of Late Ab. Rashid Dar resident of Redwani Payeen Qaimoh Kulgam, it added.

Among the two accused terrorists, one was killed and another is absconding