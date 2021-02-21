Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua

Jammu: Pakistani Rangers opened fire at forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir”s Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border targeting Border Outpost Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector started around 10:25 pm on Saturday ,drawing strong retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 4:30 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan broke several days of lull in the cross-border firing in the sector and forced the border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said.