Pakistan Stock Exchange attacked; 2 civilians, 4 gunmen killed

Karachi: A gun and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi has killed at least two civilians and injured three. Law enforcement agencies have gunned down all four militants that stormed the PSX building and opened indiscriminate fire, reports Pakistan based Geo News.

Reports said the atackers launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.

A police officer and the security guard stationed outside the PSX building were among the wounded. The surrounding areas have been sealed by security forces.

The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. People inside the PSX building are being evacuated from the backdoor.

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange. “They [terrorists] made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone.”