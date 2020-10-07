Pak troops violate ceasefire in Uri sector

SRINAGAR : Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Wednesday and resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in Uri sector in north Kashmir district of Baramulla, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Col Rajesh Kalia said that Pakistani troops fired mortar and other weapons, targeting forward posts at the Line of Control (LoC) and civilian areas in Uri sector Wednesday morning.

Befitting response was given by Indian troops, targeting Pak posts, he said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property on this side of the LoC, Col Kalia said, adding that damage on other side of the border was not immediately clear.

Senior Army and police officers have recently said large number of trained militants are waiting at launch pads near the LoC to infiltrate into this side, they said.

They said that Pak troops are violating ceasefire to facilitate militants to sneak into this side from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) before the infiltration routes are closed due to snowfall in winter.

However, they said, troops guarding the LoC are on high alert besides using latest gadgets to foil any infiltration bid.